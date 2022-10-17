49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs

The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.

Bosa injured his groin during the team’s Week 5 win over the Panthers. He missed the first two days of practice in the lead up to Week 6, but got a limited session in Friday before ultimately being listed as ‘questionable.’ Shanahan said the star DE had a chance to play Sunday before being ruled out at game time.

If Bosa had a chance to play Sunday, another week removed from the initial injury presumably gives him a better chance to suit up against Kansas City.

Williams has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3. He’s been on the field moving around during warm ups during the last couple games and Shanahan responded in the affirmative when asked if Williams had a chance to go against Kansas City.

There’s no practice participation report until Wednesday which will give us a better idea of where Bosa and Williams are in their recoveries. Shanahan will speak to the media Monday and Wednesday before practice at which point he may have a more specific answer for each player’s availability in the biggest game of the year for the 49ers.

