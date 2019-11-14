49ers correct Kyle Shanahan’s premature proclamation that George Kittle won’t play on Sunday

Last week, the 49ers didn’t declare tight end George Kittle out until Saturday. This week, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Kittle won’t play on Sunday, against the Cardinals.

The team promptly clarified Shanahan’s remarks. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, a 49ers spokesman said that Shanahan meant to say that he has to plan on Kittle not playing, but that the team won’t rule him out at this point.

Kittle suffered knee and ankle injuries against Arizona 13 days ago. He took a blow to the knee early in the game that looked to be serious enough to end his night then and there, but he returned to action for most of the game, exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

On Monday night against the Seahawks, Kittle watched the game from a suite, because the team decided he shouldn’t be standing for 3.5 hours. Whether he’ll be able to stand and run and hit and jump for nearly three hours only six days later remains to be seen.

In Kittle’s absence, Ross Dwelley caught three passes for 24 yards against Seattle.