49ers take coronavirus action, cancel all public, private team events

The 49ers on Thursday announced most club and Levi's Stadium employees have been instructed to work remotely while coaches and scouts will return home by the weekend.

The 49ers made the announcement in regards to concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has prompted seasons suspended and activities canceled across the sporting world.

"Our intent is to make the most informed decisions regarding the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium employees, patrons, and the community at large," the 49ers said in a statement.

Public and private team events at the team's Santa Clara facility and Levi's Stadium have also been canceled, the 49ers announced.

"As we continue preparations for the 2020 season and the upcoming Levi's Stadium event calendar, we are in close contact with the NFL and event organizers to gather and share pertinent updates when appropriate," the statement reads.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation and patience while we manage this unprecedented situation with a primary focus on ensuring public safety."

