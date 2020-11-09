Richard Sherman cleared to practice, could play in 49ers vs. Saints

Sherman cleared to practice, could play in 49ers vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman, who has been out of the 49ers' lineup since Week 1 with a calf injury, is returning to practice this week.

The 49ers on Monday opened the 21-day practice window for Sherman, whom the club placed on injured reserve following their season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Sherman has missed the past eight games with the undisclosed calf condition.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl player, is expected to practice this week, and could be available for the 49ers' Week 10 game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Over the past several weeks, the 49ers have started Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley at the cornerback positions.

The 49ers are expected to evaluate how Sherman looks in limited work early in the week before determining whether to activate him against the Saints or hold off until after the bye week. Sherman remains on injured reserve but can be activated at any time over the next three weeks.

After traveling to face New Orleans on Sunday, the 49ers have a bye week in Week 11. The 49ers' next game after New Orleans is at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 29.

The 49ers made two roster moves on Monday, promoting safety Johnathan Cyprien and wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad. Cyprien has appeared in three games this season, while Cracraft has seen action in two games. He has two receptions for 13 yards.