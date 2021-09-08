49ers' cornerback depth could be tested with Emmanuel Moseley iffy

49ers' depth at CB could be tested Week 1 with Moseley iffy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers’ depth at cornerback could be tested right away.

Starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury and his status for the 49ers’ season opener on Sunday at the Detroit Lions is in question.

“I’m hoping he can be available on Sunday, but he’s not good enough to go today,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Moseley. “Hopefully, he’ll be better tomorrow. But that’s something we’ll hold out hope for the game.”

The 49ers have little proven depth at cornerback. The club signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman, 33, to a one-year contract Monday. It remains to be seen whether he will be active for the season opener.

“This will be Josh’s second practice, so we’ll see how he goes throughout the week, whether he feels comfortable with learning the stuff and where he is physically with just not being in camp very long,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan said there is no way Norman can learn the defense in less than a week, but his experience will enable him to adapt quickly by learning enough to enable him to function in a game.

The other cornerbacks on the team’s 53-man roster are rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas. The 49ers might feel more secure in promoting a veteran player from the practice squad, such as Dontae Johnson or Dee Virgin.

“We got a couple options on practice squad of guys we can pull up,” Shanahan said. “And I also think the five guys we do have on our roster, they all should be healthy and available, too.”

Two defensive linemen did not practice Wednesday: Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Kevin Givens (hip). Shanahan said he expects Kinlaw to practice on Thursday and be available for the game.

