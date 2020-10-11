49ers cornerback Brian Allen gets off to awful start against Dolphins

49ers CB Allen's surprise start begins in worst way imaginable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had a surprise starter Sunday on defense, and the Miami Dolphins didn't wait long to expose him.

Ahkello Witherspoon is active, however, his ailing hamstring didn't allow him to start. So coach Kyle Shanahan turned to Brian Allen, and the start of Week 5 couldn't have gone much worse for Allen and the 49ers. On the Dolphins' very first play of the day, Allen was burned by receiver Preston Williams for a 47-yard gain.

Allen also was called for a 15-yard penalty later on the Dolphins' first drive, which put them in the red zone. On Miami's second drive, he was beat by Davante Parker for 28 yards. Both drives ended in a touchdown by the Dolphins.

It's safe to say Allen's first career start in the NFL didn't go as planned, and 49ers fans aren't happy.

The Brian Allen era in San Francisco couldn't be off to a worse start.



- 47-yard catch down the sideline to Preston Williams

- 15-yard penalty, when he had the running back down. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 11, 2020

Brian Allen has been beat for a 28-yard gain and a 47-yard gain. #49ers top 3 CB's are all out and it's shown early. — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) October 11, 2020

If you didn’t know Brian Allen’s name 26 minutes ago, you do now. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 11, 2020

On the Dolphins' fourth drive of the day, Allen gave up a 22-yard TD to Parker on 3rd-and-goal.

Brian Allen. Again. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 11, 2020

With 4:40 remaining in the second quarter, Witherspoon replaced Allen. The 49ers were down 21-7 at the time. Allen last played a NFL game in 2018 when he suited up in six for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers are down their top three cornerbacks as Richard Sherman still is on the injured reserve with a strained calf. Emmanuel Moseley was ruled out with a concussion.

With injuries derailing the 49ers' secondary, Allen and Jason Verrett started at cornerback against the Dolphins.