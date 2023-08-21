49ers work out Corey Coleman

Former first-round pick Corey Coleman is trying out for another chance in the NFL.

Coleman worked out for the 49ers today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Browns took Coleman with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he never panned out. After two years, the Browns traded him to the Bills for a seventh-round pick, and he ended up not making the Bills' roster. After that he spent time with the Patriots, Giants and Chiefs but didn't play much.

This year, however, he played for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars and led that league in both catches and receiving yards. That was at least enough to get him a look in the NFL, and he'll hope the 49ers or some other team give him another shot.