49ers take control of NFC West with 31-13 victory over Seahawks

The 49ers look like they're completely over that three-game losing streak.

San Francisco has now won its third game in a row after the bye, defeating division-rival Seattle 31-13 on Thanksgiving night.

Like most of the Niners’ victories this season, their offense was efficient and their defense was dominant. Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, taking in a 1-yard and 8-yard score. Deebo Samuel also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the first half, as the 49ers had a 24-3 advantage at halftime.

The Seahawks made things interesting in the second half with Jordyn Brooks’ pick six in the third quarter followed by a Jason Myers 30-yard field goal.

But Seattle’s offense couldn’t muster much else from there.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hit receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 28-yard touchdown with 7:51 left in the contest to remove all doubt.

Purdy finished 21-of-30 passing for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. McCaffrey finished with 114 yards rushing on 19 carries and caught five passes for 25 yards. Samuel led with 79 yards on seven catches.

The Seahawks managed just one first down on their first five possessions and missed a field goal to end the first half. Already nursing an injury to his throwing elbow, Geno Smith was 19-of-27 for 180 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked six times as the 49ers racked up 11 quarterback hits — four by Nick Bosa alone.

Bosa and Javon Hargrave reached finished with 1.5 sacks. Bosa also had two tackles for loss.

Seattle managed just 14 first downs, 220 total yards, and was 3-11 on third down.

With the win, the 49ers move to 8-3 with a commanding lead in the NFC West. After their mini-bye, they'll play the Eagles on the road in Week 13.

The Seahawks fall to 6-5, having lost three of their last four. They’ll have a “normal" week, as they’ll play the Cowboys on the road next Thursday night.