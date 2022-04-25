49ers continue to communicate with Alex Mack, who hasn’t made a “final” decision on his future

Veteran center Alex Mack, at last word, was undecided on his future. The 49ers may be hoping for a decision, sooner than later.

Asked during a pre-draft press conference whether Mack has made a final decision as to whether he’ll play in 2022, G.M. John Lynch said, “Not a final. We’ve been in discussions with Alex, communicating with him and I think I would say, the common theme here today, I’m not going to speak for Alex on that. I think at the appropriate time, Alex will comment on that.”

Lynch acknowledged that Mack will possibly keep playing.

“I think that, yeah, that still remains a possibility,” Lynch said. “He hasn’t spoken on it with finality, but I think it does remain fluid.”

So would the team like an answer before the draft?

“We’ve been in communication, so, part of that too, I would never speak for a player when he’s got news, so I’m not going to do that, but yes, we will continue to be in communication with Alex,” Lynch said.

Whatever make plans to do, the 49ers clearly plan to let him be the one to tell the world about it. It seems like an answer — whatever it is — is coming soon.

