How 49ers can contain Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense, according to Greg Papa

Papa: How 49ers can contain Mahomes, Chiefs' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have a challenging opponent ahead of them as San Francisco attempts to bounce back from their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

San Francisco will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Levi's Stadium on Sunday for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Nonetheless, the 49ers must devise a game plan to stop the Chiefs' offense if the team hopes to avoid falling under .500.

49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa joined NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast, and detailed how San Francisco can slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"One way to deal with a great offensive team, make them watch the game," Papa told Maiocco. "Just have Mahomes stay over on the sideline for 20 minutes of the game. Try to run it 40 times.

"... I think you can run on this defense. So I can only imagine it's Kyle [Shanahan's] recipe. Every week 35-35, 35 runs, 35 minutes of possession. What if you go 40-40 and do what you did against the Rams."

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs, the 49ers are receiving help at the running back position after trading for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Nonetheless, McCaffrey's status remains uncertain, but it is reported that the 26-year-old could appear in a reduced, red-zone package role.

The 49ers likely will have to lean on other players for large parts of the game, but the former Stanford product could contribute as San Francisco attempts to limit the time Mahomes is out on the field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast