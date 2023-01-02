Should 49ers be considered NFC favorites? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 matchup.
"GMFB" discuss the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 matchup.
We're looking at the studs and duds from the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17
How did Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham set the 49ers' NFL-best defense on edge in ways nobody expected? Tape tells the story.
Williams ran for 144 yards, the most of any RB in the league in Week 17, and posted the longest run of his 6-year career
From Ron Rivera's playoff elimination to the 49ers keeping their win streak alive, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Bobby Wagner pointed to the run defense as one of the Rams' biggest issues against the Chargers
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.