49ers need 'consensus' on No. 3 pick, Adam Schefter believes

In the days following the 49ers’ move to trade up to the No. 3 overall position in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan stated the decision-makers were in agreement.

In order for the 49ers to move into that position to select a quarterback, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch had to agree there were three players worthy of that selection.

The first two seem obvious: Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Zach Wilson (BYU).

In all likelihood, Lawrence and Wilson will be the selections of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets with the first and second picks.

Then, the 49ers initially had one quarterback in mind among Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trey Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama).

Whomever the 49ers select, the team’s top decision-makers will want to build a consensus for that player, said ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I think they want everybody on board with the pick, whoever the pick turns out to be,” Schefter said on the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast. “When you have an organization, a head coach and a GM and a pro personnel director and all these other people who have spent all their years, all their months, all their time, compiling reports and information, they’re going to have strong opinions.

“Not everybody is going to agree on the same quarterback. Not everybody.”

In the two-plus weeks since the 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall, the temperature within the organization has been presented in conflicting ways. There was one report that Shanahan has not told any of the scouts whom he prefers to select at quarterback.

Another report suggested the scouting department and Shanahan disagree on whom the club should select.

While there might have been initial agreement on which quarterback they had in mind with the trade to No. 3, minds can change once more information becomes available leading up to Thursday, April 29.

“Ultimately, some people within the organization have more power than the others, some people’s voices carry more weight than the others,” Schefter said. “But it doesn’t mean that you don’t try to come to a consensus.

“Everybody has a say, and you see what everybody brings to the party. And that’s what they’re going through right now.”

