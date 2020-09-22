49ers confirm torn ACL for DL Solomon Thomas

The 49ers on Monday confirmed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas tore his ACL in their win over the Jets.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game said the team was thinking he might’ve suffered an ACL tear, but was holding out hope his knee injury wasn’t severe. That hope was dashed with an MRI.

Thomas went down one play after defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off with an ACL injury. It wasn’t as clear how Thomas hurt his knee, but he went down immediately clutching his knee.

The 49ers selected Thomas No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft. This year was the final year of his rookie deal, and the hope was that a move to play on the interior more frequently would help Thomas put together a breakout season. Now he won’t get that chance with his season-ending knee injury.

Thomas in three seasons prior to 2020 had six sacks in 46 games. He’s set to be a free agent after this year.