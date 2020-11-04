A day before the 49ers are due to host the Packers, the 49ers have shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 result.

The team has confirmed the positive (reportedly, it comes from receiver Kendrick Bourne), and the team has confirmed that the facility will be closed today.

“The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual went into self-quarantine,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professional and will follow their direction.”

On a normal Tuesday, the number of high-risk close contacts would be minimal, since the players are off. This Tuesday, the 49ers worked. Thus, Bourne — whose sample was collected Tuesday morning — was shedding virus in the locker room, on the practice field, and elsewhere.

If any players are deemed to fall within the high-risk close-contact category, those players won’t be available for Thursday night’s game, if it proceeds as scheduled.

For now, that’s the biggest question. Will the league allow the game to proceed, move it to Sunday or Monday (or Tuesday), or nudge it into what would become the first game of a seemingly inevitable 18th week of the regular season?

49ers confirm positive test, closure of facility originally appeared on Pro Football Talk