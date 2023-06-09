49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their acquisition of English soccer club Leeds United.

Leeds confirmed on Friday that 49ers Enterprises and Andrea Radrizzani of Aser Ventures worked out an agreement to purchase the club. The transaction announcement comes less than two weeks after the English Premier League club was relegated from Britain’s top league after three seasons there. It’s unclear exactly how the club’s relegation impacted negotiations.

“Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon,” the club said in a statement.

49ers Enterprises, an investment group tied to the NFL team, originally purchased 15% of the club in 2018 before increasing its position to roughly 44% in 2021. It had been long expected that the 49ers would eventually buy the remaining stake and take full control from Radrizzani.

Leeds, which is looking for a coach, said in a statement that it looks forward to a “quick return” to the Premier League. The 49ers are valued at $5.1 billion, according to Sportico’s latest NFL valuations.

