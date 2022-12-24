49ers-Commanders inactives: Charvarius Ward good to go; Drake Jackson out

Mooney Ward good to go in 49ers-Commanders clash; Jackson out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers (10-4) looking to extend their win straight to eight against the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) in a Christmas Eve NFC showdown Saturday at Levi's Stadium, they'll do so with some key pieces back in the mix.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion protocol) and rookie running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) are active for the 49ers, the team announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Ward, who was a limited participant in practice all week, previously was listed as questionable as he worked through the "last steps" of the NFL's concussion protocol.

Mason is dealing with a hamstring issue he suffered during Wednesday's practice but has been cleared to play Saturday.

Other active 49ers include:

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee)

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee)

After being sidelined since Week 3 with a flare-up to his previously surgically repaired knee, Kinlaw was activated off San Francisco's Injured Reserve list earlier this week.

On the other side of things, rookie defensive lineman Drake Jackson was scratched from the game.

Here's the full list of inactives for the 49ers:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

DL Kevin Givens

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

DL Drake Jackson

TE Ross Dwelley

The Commanders have the following players listed as inactive:

QB Sam Howell

S Kam Curl

G Chris Paul

G Saahdiq Charles

DT Daniel Wise

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast