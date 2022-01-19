NFL rumors: Tracking interviews to poach 49ers' top coaches, executives

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·2 min read
Tracking NFL teams' interviews to poach 49ers' coaches, execs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the 49ers are preparing for their NFC Divisional Rond Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers, other non-playoff teams are interviewing candidates for open coach and general manager positions.

The 49ers have a number of coaches and executives who are interviewing for potential jobs with other organizations, including offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Here are updates on the various 49ers candidates as they go through the interview process.

Mike McDaniel

Set to interview with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching position on Jan. 19

DeMeco Ryans 

Set to interview with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching position on Jan. 19

Adam Peters

Set to conduct a second interview with the New York Giants for their GM position on Jan. 20, after previously interviewing for the first time on Jan. 17.

Ran Carthon

Interviewed with the Giants' GM position on Jan. 17.

The Chicago Bears also requested permission to interview Carthon for their GM position on Jan. 11.

