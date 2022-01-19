NFL rumors: Tracking interviews to poach 49ers' top coaches, executives

Tracking NFL teams' interviews to poach 49ers' coaches, execs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the 49ers are preparing for their NFC Divisional Rond Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers, other non-playoff teams are interviewing candidates for open coach and general manager positions.

The 49ers have a number of coaches and executives who are interviewing for potential jobs with other organizations, including offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Here are updates on the various 49ers candidates as they go through the interview process.

Mike McDaniel

Set to interview with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching position on Jan. 19

The #Dolphins will interview #49ers OC Mike McDaniel for their HC job today. #Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore are tomorrow. And #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph has his interview on Friday, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

DeMeco Ryans

Set to interview with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching position on Jan. 19

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview tomorrow for the Vikings head coaching job, per source. The interview will happen via Zoom. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2022

Adam Peters

Set to conduct a second interview with the New York Giants for their GM position on Jan. 20, after previously interviewing for the first time on Jan. 17.

The #Giants are scheduled to conduct a second interview with #49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for their GM job Thursday, per source.



Peters is the third known finalist in New York, joining Buffaloâ€™s Joe Schoen and Kansas Cityâ€™s Ryan Poles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

Ran Carthon

Interviewed with the Giants' GM position on Jan. 17.

We have completed a GM interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon



Details: https://t.co/JKFZIxALJA pic.twitter.com/UOSyDReeRT — New York Giants (@Giants) January 17, 2022

The Chicago Bears also requested permission to interview Carthon for their GM position on Jan. 11.

The Bears have put in a request to interview 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM job, per source. Carthon was also requested by the Giants. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

