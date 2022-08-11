What 49ers coaches emphasize to Trey Lance, passing coordinator explains

49ers coordinator explains what coaches emphasize to Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Since Trey Lance’s arrival in Santa Clara more than a year ago, the 49ers’ coaching staff has been schooling him on the foundation of how they want the quarterback position played.

“He already did a lot of it at North Dakota State,” 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik said on 49ers Talk. “That’s why we liked him as much as we did.”

Slowik said the 49ers’ coaching staff has emphasized their preferred footwork, timing and rhythm as Lance takes over this season for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the team’s starter since the final five games of the 2017 season.

As the 49ers get set for their preseason opener on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium, Lance is gaining a more firm grasp of the demands of playing the position.

“When he left OTAs, he was in a good spot and he knew what he needed to work on,” Slowik said. “When he was away, and he came back exactly where he needed to be. He did great work in the offseason and he’s had a good, productive camp so far.

“And really pulled a lot of guys with him. Also, We have some receivers who are playing well right now and they’re all jelling together. And it’s not easy against the defense we go against every day. It’s been really cool to watch.”

