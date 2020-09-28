49ers coach Katie Sowers' sister accuses team of disrespect with plane seat

49ers coach's sister accuses team of disrespect with plane seat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With basically their entire team sidelined with an injury, the 49ers still managed to blow out the Giants on the road to improve to 2-1 on the season. However, their trip back home is now at the center of controversy.

According to her sisters' Instagram account, San Francisco assistant coach Katie Sowers was the only full-time coach not permitted to sit in first class on the team's flight back from New York.

Per the post, Sowers was seated in economy class while each of her fellow full-time coaches and other team staffers sat in first class.

Sowers has worked for the team since 2017, when she was part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship which promotes diversity in coaching positions. In 2019, she became the first full-time female coach in NFL history.

Since Sowers broke ground in San Francisco, more women have gotten coaching opportunities in the league. In Week 3, the Washington Football Team and the Browns made history themselves by playing the NFL’s first game to include female coaches on both sides of the field and a female referee on the officiating crew.

Jennifer King (Washington) and Callie Brownson (Browns) both joined their respective teams before the 2020 season.

So far, neither the 49ers or Sowers have commented on the incident.