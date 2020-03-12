Katie Sowers goes to work on a normal day and does her job.

In doing so, she doesn't realize she's about to receive a heartwarming letter from a young girl who has been watching her make history as an assistant coach for the 49ers.

We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for our future - FDR.. this is what it's all about #dream #niners pic.twitter.com/L9Blvory97 — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) March 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The young fan wrote that seeing Sowers coach in the NFL made her feel like she could play in a league, "when boys say no."

That's powerful.

Sowers, is an offensive assistant coach for the 49ers, and became the first woman and first openly LGBTQ coach ever to coach in the Super Bowl. And it's apparent she's making an impact on those watching.

[RELATED: Sherman won't run for NFLPA president]

She said she knows she's the first, but preached she wants to make sure she's not the last.

Sowers might not realize it, but this small token from a girl who wants to play football with the boys proves she will not be the last.

49ers coach Katie Sowers posts heartwarming note from young fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area