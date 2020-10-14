49ers coach confident lack of 'Shana-hat' has nothing to do with slow start

'Shana-hat' remains inactive for 49ers coach this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan said at some point last season that his wife, Mandy, would not allow him to change his signature sideline attire that included a red hat.

The 49ers were on a roll, and there was no need to change up anything

As this season has started, one thing missing, along with victories, is Shanahan's hat. It has been replaced by a gray and black hat with a larger "SF" logo.

Fans have been wondering if Shanahan would consider bringing back the trucker's hat with the tiny black "SF."

So we took one for the team on Wednesday and asked Shanahan that very question.

Has this been a topic raised in the Shanahan household?

"They are superstitious but they know winning games comes to playing good football. And we got to play better football," Shanahan said. "If I thought the color of my hat would help us play better football, I promise you, I'd never take that off.

"So, I understand the question, but I live a little more in reality than that."