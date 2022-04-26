Are 49ers closer to contending or rebuilding? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if San Francisco 49ers are closer to contending or rebuilding. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Taking a look at 4 OTs the Colts should consider on Day 2 of the draft.
Last year, with rampant speculation regarding the 49ers’ plans for the third overall pick in the draft, coach Kyle Shanahan joined G.M. John Lynch for the team’s pre-draft press conference. This year, with receiver Deebo Samuel acknowledging last week that he has asked to be traded, Shanahan ghosted the pre-draft sit-down with reporters. “He’s always [more]
Veteran center Alex Mack, at last word, was undecided on his future. The 49ers may be hoping for a decision, sooner than later. Asked during a pre-draft press conference whether Mack has made a final decision as to whether he’ll play in 2022, G.M. John Lynch said, “Not a final. We’ve been in discussions with [more]
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are trading picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the Pats are getting in the swap.
Peter King gives his first-round picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jags making a surprising No. 1 selection, an edge rusher slipping and more.
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
Raiders have reportedly had discussions with the Packers regarding a trade involving Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller
This year's draft class doesn't have great quarterback talent, but that doesn't mean teams won't force it - and when they do, the Eagles can capitalize. By Adam Hermann
With the 2022 NFL draft just days away, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections, with a handful of trades
Here is the full draft order for the 2022 NFL draft.
Did Mike Tomlin hint at the direction the Steelers might take at No. 20?
Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about Stephon Tuitt during today's pre-draft press conference.
Phil Mickelson stunned the world of golf on Monday night by joining Sergio Garcia in signing up for the first Saudi rebel event in St Albans in June.
After the Boston Celtics put the finishing touches on a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, Kendrick Perkins and Eddie House had some words for Kyrie Irving.
SEC spring football: The USA TODAY Network coverage team looks at winners and losers for each team going into 2022 season.
Several players who have been mainstays of first-round mock drafts could see their NFL draft waits extend all the way to Friday.
Mock draft watch: Peter King of NBC Sports sees the Detroit Lions trading out of No. 32 in his final projections for 2022
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers over the Ben Simmons trade.
Touchdown Wire's, Laurie Fitzpatrick reveals her mock draft as the first round comes closer.