49ers close facility day before game with Green Bay

A positive COVID-19 test triggered the closure of the San Francisco 49ers facility on Wednesday, one day before the team is scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in a primetime game to kick off Week 9.

The 49ers placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon.

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," the team said in a statement Wednesday. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

The Packers have been limited by COVID-19 issues this week. Green Bay didn't practice Monday following a positive test returned by rookie running back AJ Dillon. High-risk contact tracing also caused the Packers to rule out running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin.

The 49ers closed headquarters on Wednesday as a precaution while doing additional testing, ESPN reported.

Due to a leaguewide off day on Tuesday for Election Day, the 49ers held a walkthrough and have not had a full practice this week.

It's possible the NFL will move the game to Sunday or Monday, per NFL Network.





--Field Level Media





(Field Level Media)