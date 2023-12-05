How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth as soon as Sunday

How the 49ers can clinch a playoff berth as soon as Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's only Week 14, but the 49ers' second-half surge out of their bye week has put San Francisco in a position to clinch a postseason berth as soon as this Sunday.

Per the NFL, the 49ers clinch a playoff spot in the coming days with:

SF win + GB loss OR SF win + MIN loss OR SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

First and foremost, any scenario that would seal a playoff appearance for the 49ers begins with San Francisco (9-3) beating the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers have won four consecutive games against the Seahawks, and a win on Sunday would mark San Francisco's longest win streak against Seattle in franchise history.

If the 49ers can beat their division rival for the second time in three weeks, the focus would shift to the results from a pair of games featuring NFC North teams.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium, with their 1:05 pm PT kickoff mirroring the 49ers' clash with the Seahawks in Santa Clara.

Should Minnesota lose that game, San Francisco would secure their place in the NFC playoffs with a win at home over Seattle.

If the Raiders lose to Minnesota, it would be up to the New York Giants (4-8) to beat the Green Bay Packers (6-6) on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

The only other scenario that would earn San Francisco a playoff berth in Week 14 would be a 49ers win at home against Seattle and ties by both the Packers and Vikings in their respective games.



