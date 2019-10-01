49ers can clinch fitting 'Monday Night Football' win total if they beat Browns

If the 49ers beat the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5, they might never want to play on it again.

That's because, as ESPN's Nick Wagoner pointed out Tuesday, a win over Cleveland would be San Francisco's 49th.

The #49ers have the most victories on Monday Night Football among all NFL teams. If they beat Cleveland on Monday, they will have... wait for it... 49 wins on MNF all time. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 1, 2019

The 49ers have played the Browns on "Monday Night Football" before, but never in the Bay Area. The Browns beat the 49ers 23-13 in Cleveland on Sept. 13, 1993, handing San Francisco its first loss of the season in Week 2.

Cleveland can repeat history at Levi's Stadium on Monday, but the 49ers will look to build on their best start since 1998 following the bye week. The 2-2 Browns represent a step up in competition for the 49ers, as San Francisco's first three opponents have a combined 3-9 record through the first four weeks of the 2019 NFL season.

A loss wouldn't end the 49ers' shot at the "Monday Night" record, though. San Francisco also will host the rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

