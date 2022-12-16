49ers clinch 2022 NFC West title with 21-13 win over Seahawks

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Back on top: 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers once again are the kings of the NFC West.

San Francisco clinched their first division title since 2019 and 22nd in franchise history with their 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

The division crown comes a season after the 49ers finished third in the West. That didn't hamper them as they advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

This year, the 49ers will enter the playoffs from an advantageous position, with division winners being guaranteed a top-four seed in their respective conference. San Francisco will host at least one playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

At the moment, the 49ers (10-4) are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, trailing the Vikings (10-3) by half a game. Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The 49ers would need a lot of help to catch the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) for the top seed and first-round bye in the NFC.

If the playoffs began next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seeded Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

Considering the amount of drama and injuries the 49ers have had to endure this year with the season-ending injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, this has to be considered one of Kyle Shanahan's best coaching jobs.

Now, Shanahan will have to trust rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as the 49ers get ready for the playoffs, which begin Saturday, Jan. 14