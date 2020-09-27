49ers climb back into thick of NFC West race after rough day for division

The 49ers gained some ground in the NFC West in Week 3. San Francisco took care of business on the road with a win over the Giants to move to 2-1 for the season. Meanwhile, two of the other three teams in the division lost and pushed the 49ers right back into the thick of the division race.

Here are the updated standings after Week 3’s action:

Seahawks (3-0)

Cardinals (2-1)

Rams (2-1)

49ers (2-1)

Seattle was the only other West team to earn a victory. They played in a back-and-forth affair with the Cowboys that saw Dallas overcome a 30-15 second-half deficit to go ahead 31-30 late in the fourth quarter. Seattle did as the typically do in those games though and drove down to score the game-winning touchdown with 1:47 left. The Seahawks turned in a 38-31 win after Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw a game-sealing interception with 6 seconds left.

Arizona fell to the Lions at home 26-23 on a last-second field goal by Lions kicker Matt Prater. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tossed three interceptions in that one.

The Rams mounted a massive comeback against the Bills in Buffalo. Los Angeles took a 32-28 lead with 4:30 left after initially falling behind 28-3. The Bills drove down for the game-winning score with 15 seconds left thanks in part to an iffy pass interference call on what would’ve been the game-ending play. Buffalo walked away from the slugfest with a 35-32 win to hand the Rams their first loss of the year.

San Francisco’s next division game is against the Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Week 6.