49ers' Clelin Ferrell explains how iconic fishing celebration started

Ferrell explains how iconic fishing sack celebration started originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Clelin Ferrell likes to hook opposing quarterbacks in celebration after coming up with a sack, by far one of the more unique moves in the NFL.

In an interview with 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares, Ferrell explained how he came up with his distinct celebration after taking down the opposing team's signal caller.

"I grew up fishing -- ever since I was a little kid and Brian Robertson, who was a D-end for the [Minnesota] Vikings, I remember as a little kid, I watched him," Ferrell recalled. "... And the first time I saw him get a sack, he took the fishing rod and he threw it and reeled it in and picked it up."

From that point on, Ferrell was hooked, no pun intended.

"So I'm not going to lie, I stole that from him and I just kind of added my own little twist to it now," Ferrell added. "Yeah, I like to go fishing, trying to get the big one every time."

Ferrell explained that while he might bust out his fishing celebration for other high-energy plays, 49ers fans can expect him to do it the most when he sacks the opposing quarterback.

Drafted No. 4 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell understands that the criticism he has faced in his career thus far stems from the expectations that were placed upon him when he was selected.

That said, the 25-year-old hopes to progress his career alongside the other members of the 49ers' "stacked" defensive line.

If all goes well for Ferrell and the rest of San Francisco's defense, expect Ferrell to be hooking and fishing out many opposing quarterbacks next season.

