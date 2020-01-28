49ers clearly relish their ability to control games with the run

When it was happening, Kyle Juszczyk didn’t realize it.

But on looking back at the 49ers dominance on the ground in the NFC Championship Game, he can’t help but enjoy it a little more.

The 49ers fullback admittedly loves the way they ran against the Packers, and were able to advance to the Super Bowl with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throwing just eight passes.

“After game, it’s like wow, he only has eight attempts,” Juszczyk said. “That’s unheard of in the modern NFL. But it’s not like Kyle [Shanahan]’s just calling run plays so we get to a certain number. We can only do that if we’re moving the ball.

“We don’t have to remind people of anything. The NFL is special, because your record speaks for itself, and the scoreboard speaks for itself. It’s not like college, where you get style points for winning in a certain way. We feel like we can win any way, whether it’s 9-0 or 48-46, we feel like we can do that.”

Of course, it’s been some time since they’ve had to rely on Garoppolo. He only had three 300-yard passing games all season, and none since Week 14. But when they’re running the way they have been (285 yards on the ground against the Packers), they know it can be as dispiriting to opponents as a quick-strike touchdown pass would be.

“Both ways can have positive effects on an offense and negative effects on a defense,” Juszczyk said. “But I think when you grind people with these long drives and run the ball down their throat, at the end of the game you see it.

“And we’re fine with that.”

It remains to be seen if they can keep the Chiefs close enough to maintain that style, but for now it works for them, and they’re not apologizing.