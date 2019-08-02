49ers claim tight end Daniel Helm off waivers, release Niles Paul

The 49ers announced on Friday they have claimed tight end Daniel Helm off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. In a corresponding move to make room for him, the team has released tight end Niles Paul.

Helm was a recent addition of the Chargers and was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10, 2019. He was waived by the team on August 1.

The 24-year-old Chatham, Ill., native, Helm attended Duke University. In 38 games he had 69 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons. As a senior, after he transferred to the University of Tennessee, Helm appeared in all 13 games and finished with 26 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and earned Third-Team All-ACC honors.

Paul originally signed with the 49ers on July 26 to fill in for tight end Garrett Celek who will not be available until midway through the regular season after undergoing offseason back surgery.

Paul, 29, played his first five seasons with Washington, where Kyle Shanahan served as offensive coordinator under his father, Mike Shanahan.

