49ers claim running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from Ravens

49ers claim running back Cannon off waivers from Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va -- The 49ers found a running back to fill out their 53-man roster.

The 49ers on Wednesday were awarded running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Cannon was waived one day following the Ravens' 33-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cannon (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) carried two times for 5 yards against the Raiders on Monday night. He appeared in nine plays on offense and 15 on special teams in the Week 1 game.

He joins a group of 49ers running backs that includes Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon. The 49ers added running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad this week.

The 49ers on Tuesday placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve after he opted for season-ending surgery to repair damaged knee cartilage.

Cannon, 27, entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (No. 204) overall from Virginia State. In his final college season, he rushed for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

In 35 career games, he has 50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown. He also has 20 receptions for 160 yards. After two seasons with the Jets, Cannon played for Carolina in 2020 before signing with Baltimore in the offseason.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast