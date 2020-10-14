49ers claim rookie CB off waivers from Buccaneers

The 49ers on Tuesday made a move to help their ailing secondary when they claimed cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Motley signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma following this year’s draft. He landed on the 53-man roster out of camp and made two appearances for the Buccaneers in Weeks 3 and 4 before getting waived on October 12. All of his snaps in those games came on special teams.

The former Sooner had a productive four-year college career. He hauled in six interceptions, had 33 pass breakups, and racked up 130 tackles. He wasn’t invited to the combine, but is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds and clocked a reported 4.5-second 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

Motley will need to pass COVID-19 protocols before joining the club. San Francisco’s secondary has been ravaged by injuries early in the season, with five different pairings starting each of the first five games. Last week a hamstring injury sidelined Ahkello Witherspoon early and forced the 49ers to start practice squad CB Brian Allen. It did not go well. Motley gives them an additional healthy player on the depth chart, although the 49ers will hope his services aren’t needed as their injury situation in the secondary improves.

