49ers claim Mark Fields off waivers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The 49ers have several impending free agent cornerbacks on their roster and they moved Wednesday to bolster the group ahead of any possible departures.

The team announced that they claimed cornerback Mark Fields off of waivers. Fields was cut loose by the Texans on Tuesday.

Fields joined Houston during the 2020 season and made one tackle in two appearances for the team. He opened his career as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2019 and got traded to the Vikings before the season started. He made three appearances for the Vikings.

Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Dontae Johnson, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Jamar Taylor are the impending free agent corners for the Niners.

49ers claim Mark Fields off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

