49ers claim former first-round pick Takk McKinley on waivers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers were awarded defensive end Takkarist McKinley on waivers Wednesday. McKinley, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons at the 2017 NFL Draft. He is more recently known for causing a bit of a stir in order to be moved on by the Falcons, which appeared to end when the was previously cut and claimed of waivers by the Bengals. However, upon joining his new team, McKinley failed his physical and was once again released on Monday. Prior to the recent NFL trade deadline, McKinley wanted to be traded by his original team but the deadline came and went without him being shipped out