The 49ers dropped quarterback Josh Rosen from the roster on Tuesday and his roster spot will be filled by former Ravens cornerback Davontae Harris.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers have claimed Harris off of waivers. Baltimore cut him loose on Monday as part of their moves to get to the 85-player limit.

Harris was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Bengals who played three games during his rookie season. He moved on to play 16 games with the Broncos in 2019 and seven games in 2020 before landing with the Ravens as a November waiver claim.

He had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in four games for the Ravens and has 50 tackles over the course of his entire career.

49ers claim Davontae Harris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk