How 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade compares to Emmanuel Sanders addition

In the late hours of Thursday evening, the 49ers shocked the NFL world by trading for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but this isn’t the first time the club has pulled off a promising midseason trade.

Back in 2019, ironically before the club’s Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, general manager John Lynch brokered a trade bringing then Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders to Santa Clara.

Lynch and Shanahan hope McCaffrey lights the same fire under the 49ers struggling offense, offering not only heightened playing skills but also a veteran mindset and level of responsibility. The 49ers' brain trust is elated there is one striking difference between the two situations.

What Shanahan and Lynch would have liked to do with Sanders is what the 49ers will have with McCaffrey going forward — a multi-year commitment.

“This is not a rental,” Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday. “That’s the stuff that is tough. We did that for Emmanuel in the year we were trying to make a run and we didn’t want it to be a rental. He was someone we were really hoping to sign the next year.”

Sanders immediately made his presence known on the field catching four of his five targets and a touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first game wearing red and gold. Sanders went on to record the third most receiving yards on the team in only 10 regular season games.

Sanders’ arrival sparked the offense, not just with his own production but with his experience and work ethic. Deebo Samuel has spoken repeatedly about how being teammates with the veteran changed how he viewed practice reps as well as taking care of his body. The two receivers still keep in touch to this day.

The addition of McCaffrey to the 49ers offense shows the club’s intention for the 2022 season to win now. And while the club is dealing with a bevy of injuries, their goal of playing deep into the postseason is intact.

What might be the most favorable element to the McCaffrey deal for Shanahan is knowing that the versatile ball carrier will be remaining in Santa Clara after the 2022 regular season has concluded.

“Just going through that you realize how difficult that is so it is something that you think about this time,” Shanahan said. “That was something, at least for me, and definitely John, that was so much more enticing knowing that if we got him, just contractually, he’s going to be here.”

