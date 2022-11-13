49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade causes George Kittle to pinch himself daily

Kittle admits he pinches himself daily after 49ers' CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Much like The Faithful, George Kittle still can't believe Christian McCaffrey is a member of the 49ers.

"I pinch myself daily, man," Kittle told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai during an interview this week. "It's crazy. Actually, we're locker buddies, which is fun. Happened to have an open locker next to me for that day and it's a blast."

The 49ers stunned the football world on Oct. 20 when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey.

Kittle was among the first players to react on social media when news of the trade broke on Twitter, and his excitement hasn't subsided.

"When you have a guy like that, of that caliber, All-Pro at two positions in one year, pretty sick," Kittle told Mathai. "He's got all that talent. You can kind of tell he has this love and passion for the game that we all share and he fit right in right when he got here."

Just three days after the trade, McCaffrey played in a limited role in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But with an entire week to learn the playbook and practice with the 49ers, the former first-round draft pick went off in his first full game with his new team.

McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown in the 49ers' 31-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30.

Now, the 49ers will get Elijah Mitchell back Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium. The second-year pro should be able to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with McCaffrey.

There's no one more excited to block for McCaffrey and Mitchell than Kittle.

