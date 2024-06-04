49ers’ Christian McCaffrey to remain problem for Cardinals after 2-year, $38M extension

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled against San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. After he received a two-year, $38 million extension, making him again the highest-paid running back in the NFL, the Cardinals will have to deal with him twice a season for a few more years.

He is now under contract with the Niners through 2027. That means, there are at least eight more scheduled games against him.

In two games last season against the Cardinals, McCaffrey rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts (5.8 yards per carry) and caught 12 passes for 173 yards and three scores — a sum of 394 total yards and seven scores in two games.

In seven career games against the Cardinals between his time with the Niners and the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey’s teams have won six of those games and he has rushed for 580 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and had 44 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

He has averaged 143.7 total yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game in his career against Arizona.

