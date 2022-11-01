49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo PFF scores vs. Rams show dominance

CMC, Jimmy G, Bosa's PFF scores vs. Rams reflect dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers came away from SoFi Stadium with a 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams and their PFF grades reflect their dominant performance.

With several starters out, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Arik Armstead, the 49ers still controlled the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half, where they have struggled so far this season.

And of course, the newest member of the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, was the star of the show, making history with a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. The ex-Panther showed how versatile he can be in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense after a full week of practice in the system.

On the defensive side of the ball, the group limited Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp to eight receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown and an average of 9.9 yards per catch, which for Shanahan was a win. Safety Jimmie Ward stepped up at nickel back and did a nice job on Kupp.

“I’ll take that,” Shanahan said on Monday on a conference call with local media. “That was pretty impressive by those guys. I thought Jimmie Ward did a great job at nickel this week. I thought the plays that D-Mo had in there, there weren’t many, but I thought he did a good job too, but our defense in that second half, they really got it going."

Here are more highlights from the 49ers Week 8 PFF grades:

Offense:

RB Christian McCaffrey - 78.5

A full week of practice and the full install did enough for McCaffrey to make history with his three scores in the game — one passing, one receiving and one rushing. The All-Pro was on the field for 43 offensive snaps (81 percent)

McCaffrey caught eight nine targets for 55 yards, five of which resulted in a first down or touchdown. The ball carrier quickly showed he is part of the 49ers YAC bros with 60 receiving yards after the catch, forcing three missed tackles as a receiver.

McCaffrey lined up in multiple positions throughout the game, disguising what his role was to the Rams' defense:

Backfield - 36 snaps (81.8 percent)

Slot - Five snaps (11.4 percent)

Wide - Three snaps (6.8 percent)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 75.6

Garoppolo’s two highest grades this season, 87.5 and 75.6, have both come against the Rams. The quarterback completed 21 of his 25 attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a 132.5 rating.

On passes 10 yards or more downfield, Garoppolo completed six of his eight attempts for 117 yards, two touchdowns and a 156.3 rating.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 72.9

With Samuel out of the game with a hamstring injury, Aiyuk was on the field for all but one of the team’s 53 offensive snaps. The third-year receiver continues to show how reliable and talented he is, catching all six of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive personnel packages yesterday:

12 (1RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) - 31 snaps (58.5 percent)

21 (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR) - Nine snaps (17.0 percent)

11 (1RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) - Eight snaps (15.1 percent)

13 (1RB, 3 TE, 1WR) - Five snaps (9.4 percent)

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 85.8, overall, 76.2 pass blocking grade (one hit)

LG Aaron Banks - 58.6 overall, 40.2 pass blocking (three hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 57.6 overall, 76.0 pass blocking (0 hurries)

RG Daniel Brunskill - 77.0 overall, 56.0 pass blocking (0 hurries)

RG Spencer Burford - 25.8 overall, 42.2 pass blocking (one hurry)

RT Mike McGlinchey - 58.1 overall, 61.2 pass blocking (two sacks)

Defense:

DL Nick Bosa - 82.4

The All-Pro pass rusher was on the field for 48 snaps (83 percent) and recorded one sack, one quarterback hit and one hurry. Bosa was also involved in the run defense, recording two run stops.

LB Fred Warner - 81.4

Warner blitzed four times and racked up three quarterback pressures -- one sack, one quarterback hit, and one hurry. The All-Pro linebacker also recorded three run stops. In coverage, Warner allowed catches on three of four targets for just 16 yards.

Defensive line

The defensive line recorded 10 total pressures on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Warner and Bosa recorded three each. The remaining four:

DL Charles Omenihu - one hit

DL Samson Ebukam - two hurries

DL Hassan Ridgeway - one hurry

There was a vast difference between quarterback pressures in the first and second halves, which kept Stafford to completing only five of his 12 attempts for 37 yards after halftime.

First Half: one pressure in 22 pass plays (4.5 percent)

Second Half: six pressures in 14 pass plays (42.9 percent)

