49ers’ Christian McCaffrey dealing with calf injury but says there’s zero chance he misses title game

#49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) won’t practice today. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 26, 2023

The Eagles and 49ers are deep into their pregame preparation for Sunday’s NFC Championship game and two of the key figures involved missed practice with lower body injuries.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey and backup running back Elijah Mitchell sat out Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting his running backs to be available for the matchup and McCaffrey himself said there’s “zero” chance that he misses the NFC title game.

McCaffrey finished the divisional round win over Dallas with 10 carries for 35 yards, a touchdown, and six catches for 22 yards.

The primary running back in 2021, Mitchell (groin) had 51 yards on 14 carries against the Cowboys and the two-headed monster presents a unique challenge for Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles’ defensive front.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire