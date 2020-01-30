49ers-Chiefs Super bowl injury reports: Staying healthy remains focus

MIAMI, Fla. -- The 49ers are healthy heading into Super Bowl LIV. Coach Kyle Shanahan would like to keep them that way.

That's why he downgraded the typical Thursday padded practice to a less physical session.

"I don't think they need the pads," Shanahan said after practice, per the NFC pool report. "I'm trying to make sure we get into the game healthy."

The entire 53-man roster practiced in the final full-speed session before Sunday's Super Bowl LIV clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited as has been usual the past few weeks, but all three are expected to play Sunday.

The 49ers have a Friday walk-through remaining in their game prep, and then it's time to play for an NFL title.

"I told them we are getting toward the end here," Shanahan said. "Most of the physical work's put in, but we have to rest our minds and our bodies, so we are ready to go on Sunday."

The Chiefs are in similar health. Their entire roster practiced Thursday in a session also conducted without pads.

"Guys got good work in and played fast," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per the AFC pool report. "It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy."

49ers practice report

THURSDAY

Limited practice

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)

RB Tevin Cole (shoulder)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)









Chiefs practice report

THURSDAY

Full practice

DT Chris Jones (calf)

TE Travis Kelce (knee)

C Austin Reiter (wrist)

TE Deon Yelder (Achilles)











