49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl injury reports: Tevin Coleman unable to practice

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers remain hopeful running back Tevin Coleman will be available when it matters but he is currently unable to practice after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder on Sunday.

The 49ers did not practice on Wednesday, but they were required to submit a practice participation report to provide updates on their injury situations for Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Coleman would not have practiced on Wednesday after sustaining his injury in the first half of the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Coleman started but played just eight snaps. He carried six times for 21 yards.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) would have been limited at practice on Wednesday.

Tartt on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game aggravated the ribs fracture that sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"I know he just irritated the same area, but no new damage," Shanahan said on Monday. "He'll deal with some pain, I'm sure, this week, but it's nice that the game's two weeks away."

Alexander and Ford played in both playoff games after missing significant time late in the season with injuries. Both are in good shape to play in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs practiced on Wednesday, and defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) and tight end Travis Kelce (knee) were limited.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder)





Limited

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)

DL Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)









Full participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

Chiefs practice report

Did not practice

WR Demarcus Robinson (illness)





Limited

DT Chris Jones (calf)

TE Travis Kelce (knee)







Full participation

CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder)

WR Mecole Hardman (back)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (hand)

C Austin Reiter (wrist)







