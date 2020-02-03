49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 2020: Jay-Z, Joe Lacob among celebrities attending

You never know who you're going to see at the Super Bowl.

Before the Chiefs and 49ers got started in the big game at Miami Gardens on Sunday, players could look over on the sidelines and be starstruck.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob arrived:

He wasn't sporting any specific colors so we could only imagine who he was rooting for. *wink wink*

Oakland Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis greeted us with his presence ahead of the big game dressed in all-white everything:

Mark Davis walking in to #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/8YFsgUHUZm — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) February 2, 2020

Before the game had started, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was spotted in a Jerry Rice jersey:

Aaron Judge rocking the Jerry Rice jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/qvmg6jQQLv — KNBR (@KNBR) February 2, 2020

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive had also been seen sporting a Rice jersey -- one that had been signed by the Hall of Fame wide receiver:

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy were spotted on the sidelines.

tira ai veio uma foto bem conceitual minha pic.twitter.com/luFBF8VvR9 — bellɑ (@iza_ivy) February 2, 2020

That photo is going to get so many likes on Instagram ...

He also talked to 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders prior to kickoff:

Jay-Z rubbing some of his GOAT vibes on @ESanders_10 pic.twitter.com/h4uWSK3vyg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 2, 2020

Actor and comedian Paul Rudd, a well-known Chiefs fan, found his doppelganger, ESPN football insider Adam Schefter:

(Schefter is on the left)

Legendary musician Paul McCartney took in a little football game on Sunday as well:

Former MLB player and current baseball analyst, slash Mr. Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez was on the sideline prior to the game as well:

"The Super Bowl should be in Miami every year." Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) praises the sunny game-day weather and shares his excitement from on the field at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7hyDAnRXzM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 2, 2020

Jon Hamm (pictured awkwardly in the back of this selfie), Jeremy Renner and Kate Bosworth were there as well:

Hamm, who grew up in the St. Louis area, is more than likely rooting for the Chiefs.

49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 2020: Jay-Z, Joe Lacob among celebrities attending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area