49ers, Chiefs play to a 10-10 first-half tie

Thirty minutes down. At least 30 minutes to go. And the two participants in Super Bowl LIV are tied at 10.

The 49ers and Chiefs have each scored a field goal and a touchdown through two quarters. San Francisco registered on the scoreboard first, with a field goal after a drive that ended at Kansas City’s 21. The Chiefs then answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed seven minutes and 26 seconds, capped by a one-yard Patrick Mahomes touchdown run.

On the next drive, the 49ers coughed the ball up, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a semi-wounded duck while being hit by defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland made the pick, giving Kansas City the ball at their own 44.

The Chiefs then moved the ball into field-goal range, pushing their lead to 10-3.

The 49ers found their running game on the next drive, igniting a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a touchdown catch and run by fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The Chiefs moved the ball 30 yards on seven plays before a punt that receiver Byron Pringle nearly controlled in the end zone to pin San Francisco deep in their own end. With the 49ers instead starting from the 20, both teams invited fair criticism for failing to use time outs.

After the Chiefs decided to stop the clock late in the second quarter, a 20-yard catch and run by 49ers running back Jeff Wilson put San Francisco in business, and a deep throw to tight end George Kittle threatened to give the 49ers momentum heading into the third quarter. But Kittle drew a flag for offensive pass interference, the 49ers then took a knee, and the half ended.

The 49ers get the ball to start the second half. The last time a Super Bowl was played in Miami, the second half started with a surprise onside kick. Of all the things that could happen coming out of the break, a repeat of that is the least likely.