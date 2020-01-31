MIAMI, Fla. – The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs practiced Friday for the final time before playing Super Bowl LIV.

The exercise demanded a full injury report afterward.

One problem. There are no injuries to report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nobody's 100 percent at this stage, but no player still working this week has his availability in question.

That includes 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, who had his shoulder dislocated during the NFC championship nearly two weeks ago. That's true despite his shoulder being out of socket for roughly 25 minutes during that victory over Green Bay.

That will give the dominant 49ers ground game its full complement of backs, including Coleman Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida.

He returned to work on Wednesday and was a full participant for the first time on Friday. So was linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). The 49ers will have all healthy scratches for the Super Bowl.

[RELATED: How 49ers' Tevin Coleman is motivated by Super Bowl loss with Falcons]

Don't take that to mean they won't miss D.J. Jones, Weston Richburg and Ronald Blair and others on injured reserve, but they're battle Kansas City with a full squad.

The lack of injuries removes an excuse for poor performance here. This clash should be a fun one between two dynamic, complete teams.

While this is normally a point in the story to refer you to the official injury report in its' entirety, there's zero point this time. The blank space below explains it all. There's nothing to report on this official and invisible injury report.

49ers-Chiefs injury reports: Tevin Coleman rebounds, ready for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area