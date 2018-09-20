49ers-Chiefs injury report: Richard Sherman sits with heel issue

SANTA CLARA – Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman sat out practice with an unspecified heel injury, the 49ers reported on Thursday.

Sherman, who appeared to be walking fine throughout the day, was one of three 49ers who did not practice. It is not known if the condition is connected to either the surgery on his right Achilles or the bone spurs that were removed from his left heel.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt has not practiced this week due to a shoulder injury he aggravated Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Antone Exum and D.J. Reed have taken practice snaps at safety, as well as Tyvis Powell, who is currently on the practice squad.

"That's another area we're working through to make sure we can put the best player forward," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "So there's three guys working in that spot while (Tartt) is not practicing."

Backup guard Joshua Garnett has been out since the opener with a toe injury, and is not expected to be available to play.

Three other 49eres have gone through limited practice this week and could be game-time decisions as the club faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium: Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), guard Mike Person (foot), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle, hip).

Thursday's practice reports

49ERS

Did not practice

G Joshua Garnett (toe)

CB Richard Sherman (heel)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)









Limited practice

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)

G Mike Person (foot)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)







Full participation

T Joe Staley (not injury related – vet day)



CHIEFS

Did not practice

S Eric Berry (heel)

S Armani Watts (not injury related)







Limited practice

LB Ben Niemann (hamstring)



Full participation

G Cameron Erving (knee)

CB Kendall Fuller (hand)

DE Jarvis Jenkins (elbow)

DE Chris Jones (groin)

LB Reggie Ragland (shoulder, knee)









