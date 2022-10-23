49ers-Chiefs inactives: Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams active

CMC, Mooney Ward active; Bosa, Williams return vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enter Week 7 significantly healthier for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

But San Francisco still will be missing defensive tackle Arik Armstead on Sunday as they look to improve upon their .500 record, but now boast one new offensive weapon in Christian McCaffrey.

After being acquired from the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night trade, McCaffrey will make his debut as San Francisco's newest running back against the Chiefs.

Defensive end Nick Bosa returns to action after suffering a groin injury against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 and sitting out of the 49ers' Week 6 contest with the Atlanta Falcons the following Sunday.

One week removed from a groin injury of his own, cornerback Charvarius Ward is active and will play against his former team.

And left tackle Trent Williams, who was expected to miss at least a month with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, is back in the fray after just three weeks.

Along with Bosa and Williams, veteran safety Jimmie Ward will return and play Sunday with a cast on his hand, which he broke during the 49ers-Panthers game. Fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga cleared concussion protocol and will suit up Sunday as well.

Armstead remains out with a foot injury, missing his fourth game of the season. Before his injury, the defensive tackle hadn't missed a game since 2017.

And still looking to make his return to the field is cornerback Jason Verrett, who was ruled out for the Chiefs clash on Friday as the 49ers ease him back into things post-ACL surgery.

Here are the Chiefs' inactive players:

Here are our inactives for our game against the 49ers:



RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Mike Danna

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 23, 2022

