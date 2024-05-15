49ers, Chiefs have best Super Bowl LIX odds before schedule release
Before the 2024 NFL preseason begins, first comes the highly anticipated regular-season schedule release.
Some games have already been revealed by the league -- such as the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener -- but the full slate will be revealed Wednesday, May 15.
The season will end with the Super Bowl in 2025, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.
Which teams have the best odds to claim the Lombardi Trophy? Let's take an early look before the schedule release and preseason, as lines could change:
Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025?
Things could very well change, but the two favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy just faced off in Las Vegas. Despite losing, though, the San Francisco 49ers edge Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, according to Fanatics, NBC's betting partner.
Here's the full list:
San Francisco 49ers: +550
Kansas City Chiefs: +650
Baltimore Ravens: +850
Buffalo Bills: +1300
Detroit Lions: +1300
Cincinnati Bengals: +1400
Dallas Cowboys: +1500
Houston Texans: +1500
Philadelphia Eagles: +1500
Green Bay Packers: +2200
Miami Dolphins: +2200
New York Jets: +2500
Atlanta Falcons: +3000
Los Angeles Rams: +3500
Chicago Bears: +4000
Cleveland Browns: +4000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
Los Angeles Chargers: +4000
Indianapolis Colts: +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6000
Seattle Seahawks: +7500
Las Vegas Raiders: +8000
New Orleans Saints: +8000
Minnesota Vikings: +9000
Arizona Cardinals: +10000
New York Giants: +12000
Tennessee Titans: +13000
Washington Commanders: +13000
Denver Broncos: +15000
New England Patriots: +18000
Carolina Panthers: +30000
