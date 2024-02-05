49ers, Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII 'Super Bowl Live'
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Ahead of the team's arrival in Las Vegas, staffers sent ahead discovered the issue with the grass.
The Niners have invested a into their defensive line, but that group has struggled in the playoffs. The Super Bowl would be a good time to right the ship.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.
This should generate a response in Kansas City.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Charles Omenihu had seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games this season.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
In today's edition: The Caitlin Clark effect, the "lost generation" of men's tennis players, the best remaining MLB free agents, a crazy stat about LeBron's longevity, and more.
The 49ers continue to learn the one thing about Brock Purdy that had been so elusive in these playoffs. That even when he’s going through poor stretches or playing from behind, he can be counted upon to respond.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.