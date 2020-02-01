49ers-Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl odds, predictions, Betting lines, picks

By now, you've read all the stories and watched all the 49ers Central shows, so you know Super Bowl LIV will be a tightly contested game between the 49ers and Chiefs.

San Francisco possesses one of the best defenses in the NFL, while Patrick Mahomes is the reigning league MVP.

The 49ers ran all over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game and hope to do the same against the Chiefs. But Kansas City limited this season's rushing champion, Derrick Henry, to 69 yards on the ground in the AFC Championship Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV]

Something has to give.

Two great teams will enter Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, but only one will emerge victorious.

Back on Jan. 19, when the Super Bowl matchup was set, the Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites, and that number hasn't move much over the last two weeks.

Here are the current odds as of Friday night, and predictions from NBC Sports Bay Area writers Matt Maiocco, Scott Bair, Jennifer Lee Chan and Josh Schrock, who are all in Miami.

LINE

Caesars: Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Consensus: Chiefs -1.5 (-108)

Westgate: Chiefs -1 (-110)

Wynn: Chiefs -1.5 (+100)







PREDICTIONS

Matt Maiocco: 49ers 31, Chiefs 27

From the moment Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over three years ago, everything has led to this moment. The 49ers have won games in every imaginable way this season. In Super Bowl LIV, they'll find another.

Scott Bair: 49ers 34, Chiefs 30



This is a matchup of strength on strength. The NFL's best pass defense and the NFL's best quarterback and most explosive set of skill players are ready to rumble. That's what will make this a fun Super Bowl that should be close in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the 49ers will hold Kansas City to one too many field goals over touchdowns and score enough to win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl. The 49ers are the most complete team in football. That will outweigh Patrick Mahomes' individual brilliance and secure the Lombardi Trophy.





Story continues

Jennifer Lee Chan: 49ers 35, Chiefs 28

Both offenses get out to a fast start but then the 49ers defense settles in and gets a few key stops. Jimmy Garoppolo does what everyone outside the building has doubted: He throws the ball to help the 49ers win the game.

Josh Schrock: Chiefs 31, 49ers 27



Dan Marino, Patrick Mahomes will not be. The Chiefs star puts together a nine-play drive late in the fourth quarter, hitting Mecole Hardman for a 17-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left to deliver Kansas City a title.





Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





49ers-Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl odds, predictions, Betting lines, picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area